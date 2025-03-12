Atria Investments Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,477,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,585,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,866.98 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,665.71 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,880.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,861.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.