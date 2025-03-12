Atria Investments Inc Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

