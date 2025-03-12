Atria Investments Inc Has $1.27 Million Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 733,382 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 408,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 77,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

