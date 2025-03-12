Atria Investments Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in APA by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

