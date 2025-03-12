Atria Investments Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.70 and a 200 day moving average of $334.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.