Atria Investments Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.