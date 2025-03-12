Atria Investments Inc Has $1.37 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,366 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

