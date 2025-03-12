Atria Investments Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $143.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market cap of $721.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

