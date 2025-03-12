Atria Investments Inc Has $1.43 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $139,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Trading Up 1.9 %

AES stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

