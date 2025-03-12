Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 475,384 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 328,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 138,488 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.47. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

