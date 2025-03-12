Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $234,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. The trade was a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

