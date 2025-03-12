Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

SPMO stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

