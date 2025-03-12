Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,016,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

