Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

