Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,404 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.