Atria Investments Inc Purchases 754 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.