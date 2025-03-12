Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

