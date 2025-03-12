Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

