Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after purchasing an additional 551,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 245,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,533,603.20. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,690 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

