Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

