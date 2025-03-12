Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

