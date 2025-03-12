Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

