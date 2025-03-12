Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,621 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 11,326.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

