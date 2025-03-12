Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,848 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

