Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,657 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $132.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

