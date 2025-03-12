Atria Investments Inc Sells 18,656 Shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter.

GDIV stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

