Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,843 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $16,535,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $18,893,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $504,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,464.96. This trade represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,274 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

