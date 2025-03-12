Atria Investments Inc Sells 443 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WBS opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

