Atria Investments Inc Sells 566 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after acquiring an additional 413,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 1.1 %

G stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on G. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

