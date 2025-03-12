Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,205 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 425,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 400,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

