Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUR. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after buying an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

