Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 14.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.