Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 45.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 212.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

