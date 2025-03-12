Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,928 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $641.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

