Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

