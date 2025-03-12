British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

