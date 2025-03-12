British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

