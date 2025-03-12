BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.08.

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

BRP stock opened at C$56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 1-year low of C$53.02 and a 1-year high of C$102.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

