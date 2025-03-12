Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,876 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

