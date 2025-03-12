Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 24.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $378.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

