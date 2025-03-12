Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,394 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $72,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $598.12 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.08.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.