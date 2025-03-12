Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $65,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $68,781.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,765.70. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,047.68. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248,478 shares of company stock worth $40,003,844 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Loop Capital cut their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.