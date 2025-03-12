Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,510 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $68,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Shares of WMS opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

