Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $66,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 166.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

