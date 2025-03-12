Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,713 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $68,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

AXS opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.