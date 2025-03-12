Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $65,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in City by 710.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in City by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,187. This trade represents a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,400. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,226 shares of company stock valued at $147,200. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

