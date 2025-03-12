Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $68.02 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $68,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $14,148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hexcel by 52.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 588.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 175,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $74.20.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

