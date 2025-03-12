Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.10 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $71,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,718.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,679 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.