Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.65 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $73,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $209.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.05 and its 200-day moving average is $246.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.57 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

