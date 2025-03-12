Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $69,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.